"I Get More Conscious When I'm With Women"... Choo Sung-hoon and TWICE's Nayeon and Momo Show Off a 'Younger-Brother Vibe'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Mixed martial artist and broadcaster Choo Sung-hoon shared his thoughts after filming with TWICE members Nayeon and Momo.

On the 21st, Choo posted several photos with Nayeon and Momo on his social media account and gave an honest account of how he felt during the YouTube shoot.

The released photos showed Choo, Nayeon, and Momo posing in a relaxed atmosphere. The three spent time together from Choo's home to a restaurant, drawing attention with how close they appeared.

In particular, Choo confessed, "When I film YouTube videos, I honestly pay more attention when a female guest appears than when a male guest does."

He went on to praise Nayeon and Momo, saying, "The two TWICE members I worked with this time were so easygoing and had such great personalities." He added, "They are so cute, but the cool and stylish side they have inside was really impressive."

"Thanks to them, I was able to film comfortably and had a really fun time. Please enjoy this video too," he added.

In fact, Choo had already been repeatedly amazed by Nayeon and Momo's down-to-earth charm in his previously released YouTube video.

On the 20th, a video titled "A rare video of Nayeon and Momo, who came over determined to have fun, eating, drinking, and becoming sworn brothers with Ajossi, ft. a small city in Tokyo" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Choo Sung-hoon.'

In the video, Nayeon and Momo waited at Choo's house without telling him, then surprised him by appearing with a birthday cake. When the two emerged from his daughter Sarang's room, Choo was startled, but he welcomed them warmly and made a very real reaction, saying, "Sarang's room is so messy."

The three later went outside and continued in a more relaxed mood, enjoying draft beer from midday. When Nayeon said, "Beer in Japan is smooth," Choo replied, "That's right. Let's just drink beer today."

Above all, Choo expressed satisfaction with Nayeon and Momo's easygoing personalities throughout the shoot. He said, "It's a little difficult because I get conscious when I'm with women, but today it feels like I'm with men," describing the two as so comfortable they felt like younger brothers.

He was even more impressed after hearing Momo's outlook on life. When Choo asked about her goal in life, Momo replied, "Just live in a fun way?" and added, "I think the present is important, because tomorrow could turn out differently."

Choo laughed and once again exclaimed, "She's manly," in response to Momo's refreshing answer. Having repeatedly fallen for the two women's easygoing charm in the video, he also showed his affection again on social media after the shoot, saying that their "cool and stylish side was impressive."

Meanwhile, Choo will step into the ring for his final match as an active fighter at Black Combat XVII, which will be held on November 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After this bout, he plans to bring his long fighting career to a close.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.