Kim Jung-eun, Who Is Dating a Wealthy Man, Received a Proposal After Just One Month: "He Secretly Bought a Ring and Proposed in Front of a Fountain" (Groom's Class)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Jung-eun shared her love story, from her fateful first meeting with her husband to his lightning-fast proposal.

On the 21st episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's close friend and actress Kim Jung-eun appeared as a guest and showed her candid, upbeat wit.

That day, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL mentioned his long-standing connection with Kim Jung-eun and said, "She even came to my concert. She also hosted my 30th anniversary concert. I was so grateful."

Tak Jae-hoon then teased Kim Jung-eun, saying, "You probably haven't had much to do since getting married." Kim Jung-eun laughed along and replied, "I guess I really haven't had much work since then," creating a cheerful atmosphere.

Kim Jung-eun then said she is a regular viewer of 'Groom's Class' and offered blunt advice to the cast. In particular, she told Kim Sung-soo and Kim Yo-han, "You two can relax and open your hearts a little. Where else do you get a program like this? If you break up, they'll provide another one," drawing laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon then asked Kim Jung-eun about her first meeting with her husband, joking, "Who provided your husband, Kim Jung-eun?"

Kim Jung-eun explained, "It wasn't a coincidence. The boyfriend of one of my close female friends was my husband's senior." She added, "My friend was working in Hong Kong and told me to come visit, so I went there," recalling that time.

Kim Jung-eun traveled to Hong Kong and met her husband there for the first time. She said, "I traveled around for about three or four days, and he kept showing up," revealing how she naturally crossed paths with him several times during the short trip and built their connection.

After hearing Kim Jung-eun's story, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL told Kim Sung-soo and Kim Yo-han, "Did you hear that? The one who makes the effort wins the beauty," drawing laughter.

Most of all, Kim Jung-eun surprised everyone by revealing the rapid pace of her romance with her husband. She said, "My husband proposed to me just one month after we met," sharing the unusual course of their marriage. She added, "What was touching was that when we went shopping, I tried on clothes and even rings. Later, when we went to see a fountain, it was the Titanic fountain show. He held my hand and gave me a ring then. He had secretly bought it."

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-eun married a Korean American financier of the same age in 2016. She has been active in both Korea and Hong Kong, and her husband's annual salary is reportedly 1 billion won, drawing public attention.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.