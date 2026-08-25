"Shifting the Blame to an Individual Instead of Improving Things... Weakness as a Weapon": Railway Employee Criticizes Park Wi Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As controversy continues over YouTuber Park Wi's release of CCTV footage of his fall accident on the KTX-Sancheon, a netizen who identified himself as a railway employee criticized Park Wi's response.

On the 24th, a netizen who said he works for the railway stated, "If he truly wanted improvements, I think people would have clearly sympathized with him and sided with Park Wi if he had first filed an official VoC and then publicized the issue only after the company gave an absurd or overly formulaic response."

He added, "This time, I think the backlash was stronger because the goal was not improvement, but to place responsibility on an individual—a social service worker, a young man. Because it was a video that seemed to say, 'Let's all attack him together,' everyone felt uncomfortable."

He went on to say, "Through this job, I do not think the vulnerable are always simply victims. Of course, I understand their difficulties indirectly, but I do not agree with calling them absolute victims. I have seen too often how that can become a weapon," adding, "I think this video is also a case where weakness became a weapon. It is a regrettable situation in many ways."

Previously, Park Wi fell forward on the 14th while getting off a KTX-Sancheon train after his wheelchair wheel caught on the foot of a public service worker who was securing the ramp.

Park Wi later released CCTV footage of the incident on YouTube and said, in effect, that he was furious that the worker had put his foot on the ramp.

However, criticism followed over his decision to release CCTV footage showing the public service worker helping him and even apologizing at the time of the accident. As the backlash intensified, Park Wi deleted the video and apologized, saying, "I did not consider the worker's position."

The controversy has not subsided. The subscriber count for Park Wi's YouTube channel, Weracle, which had surpassed 1 million, has been declining since the dispute and stood at around 982,000 as of the 25th. In addition, lecture events such as talk concerts and special lectures that Park Wi had been scheduled to appear at have been canceled one after another.

The fallout also affected his wife, Song Ji-eun. Faced with a flood of comments, Song Ji-eun restricted comments on her social media, and Park Wi also disabled the comment function.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.