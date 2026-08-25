Kim Yi-kyung Renews Contract with Big Smile Entertainment for "Dear X"... "Full Support"

Actress Kim Yi-kyung has renewed her contract with Big Smile Entertainment and will continue working with the agency.

Big Smile Entertainment announced the renewal, saying, "We are pleased to continue our valued relationship with Kim Yi-kyung based on the trust we have built over a long time."

The agency praised Kim Yi-kyung's potential for growth and her wide acting range. It added, "As a reliable partner, we will spare no effort in providing full support so she can show her unique abilities in a variety of projects." It also said, "Kim Yi-kyung is an actress who steadily expands her filmography by showing a new side of herself in every project," and added, "We ask for your continued interest and warm support for her future activities."

Kim Yi-kyung recently made a strong impression as Seong-hee Shim in the tvN drama "Dear X." She delicately portrayed the character's complex emotions and heightened the drama's tension. She also broadened her acting range by showing a different side of herself. She previously appeared in the drama "A Good Day to Be a Dog" and the film "Sister Yujeong." Regardless of genre or role size, she has steadily built up her experience and shown solid character work.

Kim Yi-kyung recently completed filming an original OTT project whose details have not yet been disclosed. As she strengthens her footing by renewing her contract with her current agency, attention is turning to what kind of transformation she will show in her next project.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.