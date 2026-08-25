"Kim Jung-hwa's husband" You Eun-sung says he looked into organ donation after brain tumor diagnosis, cried every night out of fear of death

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] CCM singer You Eun-sung looked back on the time he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On the 24th, the YouTube channel "Lee Seong-mi's Can't Go" uploaded a video titled "How do people with a Christian upbringing meet God? The faith story of Kim Jung-hwa and You Eun-sung."

Kim Jung-hwa recalled when her husband, You Eun-sung, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She said she cried even more than he did, adding, "I lost my mother to cancer, so cancer was a very big thing for me. Suddenly, they said it was a brain tumor, brain cancer, and that it was serious. At first, I wondered why everyone I love has to get cancer."

Kim Jung-hwa said, "I didn't know how I was supposed to live. The kids were still young. They were in first and third grade, and I had just started a business. I had also gotten married and wasn't doing much acting anymore, and without my husband, I didn't have the confidence to raise two sons alone. I felt completely lost. I cried so much."

You Eun-sung said, "She thought it was her fault that this happened to me," and added, "I would wait until my family was asleep and then cry my eyes out. My wife and children didn't know. Every night, I would go out to the living room, sit on the sofa, and hold a cushion so they wouldn't hear me while I cried. I was afraid of death. I always acted strong in front of my children and my wife, but she kept crying, so I asked why she was crying. She said it felt like it was her fault. So I told her it wasn't her fault, it was mine, and not to cry."

You Eun-sung said, "At that time, it had not yet been decided whether I would have surgery or not. It would have been fine to cry after everything was decided, but why borrow sorrow and pain in advance and cry early? I said we should wait for the conclusion and cry later." Kim Jung-hwa added, "That period felt like hell. Until the decision was made, we had no idea what would happen."

You Eun-sung said, "I've never talked about this before, but I even looked into organ donation. I was checking what would happen if I donated my organs, so you can imagine how serious it was." He added, "But that time actually made us closer."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.