Jae-gyun Hwang Says He Wants to Remarry for a Child, Then Makes a Big Promise to His 15-Month-Old Nephew: "Uncle Will Invest in You"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang has shown his deep affection for his 15-month-old nephew and revealed a plan for an "uncle-style investment."

On the 24th, TVING Sports released a video on its official social media account titled "Jae-gyun Hwang's Financial Strategy."

In the video, Hwang was seen talking with the production team before proudly taking out a photo of his nephew. He held the picture up to the camera and introduced him, saying, "This is my nephew. He's 15 months old." It was a moment that clearly showed an uncle's affection.

Hwang then expressed high expectations, already predicting that his nephew could become a baseball player. He boasted, "He'll be the No. 1 starter for the 2046 national team," and added, "He was over 10 kilograms before he even turned one. I think he was just born with a naturally strong build."

He did not stop there. Hwang joked that he had already made a "contract" with the boy's parents for the future, saying, "I already finished talking with his parents about a baseball contract. Uncle will make the investment, and in return I'll get 10% of his free-agent signing bonus."

Hwang's "big investment" in his nephew drew even more laughs when he compared it with stocks. He said, "How do I know if he'll become someone like Jung-hoo Lee? I'd rather invest here than in stocks," and added, "Stocks are red and blue, so that's not good. This will be a long-term investment."

Meanwhile, Hwang married Jiyeon of T-ara in December 2022, but the two went their separate ways after a divorce settlement was finalized at the Seoul Family Court in November 2024.

He later appeared on MBN's variety show "Jun Hyun Moo's Plan Season 3" in May and revealed his intention to remarry. At the time, Hwang said, "If I get the chance, I want to get married again. I want to have my own child."

Hwang also said he plans to have his future child play baseball. "I definitely want to have them do it. Being a baseball player is tough, but it's something I can teach and support the most, so I think I'd feel very proud," he said. "If they hate it so much that it makes them sick, I wouldn't force it. But if they only dislike it a little, I think I would make them do it. I need to guide them firmly until they become an adult so they don't go off track."

As for his ideal type, he honestly said, "I hope she's tall. I'm 184 cm. 168 cm would be fine too."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.