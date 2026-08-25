Nine Muses' Jo Gabin and actor Hwang Min-su to marry in October, becoming a same-age actor couple after four years of dating

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Former Nine Muses member Jo Gabin and musical actor Hwang Min-su are set to become husband and wife after four years of dating. Both born in 1991, the couple will hold their wedding in October and begin a new chapter together.

Jo Gabin and Hwang Min-su announced their marriage directly through their respective social networking service accounts on the 24th. Jo said, "I will be getting married in October, as the green season gives way to autumn," and introduced her groom-to-be as an actor who sings and acts.

She also spoke candidly about how she came to decide on marriage. Jo said Hwang had taught her "how to live flexibly, without breaking" after she had spent so long striving to be perfect and running straight ahead. She expressed her affection, describing him as a wise and thoughtful person who helped her make time to look around in her busy daily life. She added, "Being with this person gave me the belief that I can keep going and walk through all the days ahead with strength," explaining why she chose to marry him.

Hwang Min-su also shared his heartfelt feelings for Jo Gabin that same day. He described his bride-to-be as "someone who quietly fills in my shortcomings and always takes my side." He said that when he wanted to become a good person before becoming a good actor, Jo gave him confidence by telling him, "You are a good person." Hwang added, "She has been a steady presence who set me straight whenever I wavered," and said, "I promised to walk through life with this person, who turns ideal dreams into reality."

Jo Gabin also thanked the fans who have supported her since her Nine Muses days. While acknowledging that some may have been surprised or disappointed by the sudden news, she promised to continue sharing her daily life and to do her best in everything she takes on. She then asked for blessings, saying that she and Hwang would "live well and have fun together for a long time."

Meanwhile, Jo Gabin made her debut in 2014 with the project group Nasty Nasty before joining Nine Muses the following year under the stage name Sojin. She promoted songs such as "Drama" and "Sleepless Night," and after the group ended its activities, she changed her name to Jo Gabin and expanded her career into acting and modeling.

Hwang Min-su made his debut in the 2015 musical "Liar Time." He later built up his stage experience through appearances in "Vincent van Gogh," "Little Jack," "The Brothers Karamazov," "Le Petit Prince," and "The Fiction." He is currently meeting audiences as firefighter Ahn Jeong-won in the musical "Sa-chil."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.