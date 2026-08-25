Park Won-sook Says Clothing Sponsorships Stopped After She Took on Villain Roles: "They Wouldn't Even Lend Me Clothes"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park Won-sook opened up about an unexpected hardship she faced after taking on villain roles.

On the 24th, a video titled "A Trip to German Village After 10 Years" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Our Mom Lee Kyung-sil."

That day, Lee Kyung-sil visited a cafe in Namhae County run by Park Won-sook, together with her daughter Jenny Son. After looking around the cafe, Lee Kyung-sil marveled, "The air is so good. If I came down here, I don't think I'd want to go back to Seoul."

Park Won-sook replied, "Everyone says that when you're old, you should stay in the city where you're close to a hospital. I thought the same way and said I should do that too, but then I figured if I die from being sick, I can just lie in a hospital then. Why go there in advance?" She added, "After Let's Live Together ended, I spend a lot of time here in Namhae County."

Lee Kyung-sil and her daughter later praised Park Won-sook's excellent fashion sense. Lee Kyung-sil recalled the past, saying, "At an awards ceremony, she came wearing a brown mink coat, and she looked so stylish."

Park Won-sook revealed, "Back in the black-and-white era, we had to buy all our own costumes, so I bought clothes often." She continued, "Later, we had stylists, but because my body had gotten bigger and the sizes were different, they wouldn't lend me clothes once I started playing villain roles."

Lee Kyung-sil responded, "Even when you play a bad character, you play one that people can't hate. There are truly detestable roles, but yours always had some emptiness to them."

Park Won-sook explained her style of playing villains, saying, "I was a mean nouveau riche woman. I was just asked to play a bad role, but if you make the character a little off and a bit unhinged, it becomes funny and still feels human, doesn't it?"

Jenny Son also praised her, saying, "Even when the role is mean, it's lovable. Your face is lovable, and you have a cute charm." Park Won-sook smiled warmly and said, "I'll get through the ups and downs of the world well. I'm very good at social skills."

Lee Kyung-sil said, "It's not social skills; that's just the kind of thing people say to you," and Park Won-sook laughed as she shot back, "The two of you are very good at this."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.