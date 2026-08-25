IU's Close Friend Lee Yeon Surprises Fans After Gaining 10kg: "I Looked Chubby"... A Very Different Look on "Paul Kim's Gayo Plaza"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Yeon revealed that she had gained 10kg more than she weighs now while filming the movie "The Journey to Gyeongju." Her chubby face at the time and her current slender appearance are strikingly different.

On the 25th episode of KBS Cool FM's "Paul Kim's Gayo Plaza," lead actors Park So-dam and Lee Yeon from "The Journey to Gyeongju" appeared.

That day, Lee Yeon said she attended an action school for about two months to handle the action scenes in the film. In "The Journey to Gyeongju," she plays Dong-ju, the third daughter and a former professional wrestler. She said, "I had to perform action scenes that involved technique. I was happy to learn while preparing for the film, and I was curious about how the scenes would turn out."

She then said she had gained 10kg more than she weighs now during filming and added, "My face looked different from now. I was chubby." Paul Kim was surprised, saying, "I can't imagine how you attended action school with your current slender frame."

In the actual still cuts from "The Journey to Gyeongju," Lee Yeon drew attention with her fuller face and a mood completely different from her current look.

Meanwhile, Lee Yeon made her debut in the 2019 tvN drama "Drama Stage - Pogo" and gained recognition for playing Do Hye-jung, the chief secretary to Seong Hee-joo, played by IU, in the MBC drama "21st Century Grand Prince's Wife," which ended in May. She is also known to have maintained a special friendship with IU after filming.

"The Journey to Gyeongju" is set to open on the 26th. The film is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Jung-eun, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon star in the film.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.