Kang Ye-seul Becomes Muse for The Trot Fandom Golf Championship... Releases Theme Song "Nice Shot"

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[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kang Ye-seul has released a new golf song.

At noon on the 25th, Kang Ye-seul released "Nice Shot," the official theme song for SBS Golf's "The Trot Fandom Golf Championship."

"Nice Shot" is a playful take on golf's familiar cheer, "Nice shot!" The song blends the lively energy of trot with the bright, upbeat mood of golf.

Kang Ye-seul first gained recognition through TV Chosun's "Miss Trot" and later released songs such as "Splash Splash," "Caught Up," and "Number One," earning the nickname "trot vitamin" for her bright and refreshing charm.

"The Trot Fandom Golf Championship" is a new-style fandom golf tournament in which fans from across the country compete directly on behalf of trot stars. The fandoms that advance to the main round will face off in nine-hole match play at Flamingo CC in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. The winning team will receive 10 million won in prize money, and the singer supported by the champion fandom will be given special benefits, including a special stage appearance on "The Trot Show" and the production of an advertisement featuring both the star and the fan club.

"The Trot Fandom Golf Championship" will air its first episode on the 25th. On October 30, it will also host a stage featuring the singers themselves at Flamingo CC, closing the golf tournament with a festival that brings stars and fandoms together in one place.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.