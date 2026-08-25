Han Groo Successfully Completes 48-Hour Diet: "I Won't Lose Weight With Pills Anymore, My Lower Belly Has Flattened"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Groo successfully completed a diet in just 48 hours.

A video titled "I Did a 48-Hour Detox to Lighten My Body!" was uploaded to Han Groo's YouTube channel on the 25th.

Han Groo said, "It's only been two days since the vacation ended. This time, it was really hard again. I couldn't diet or do anything. If I don't eat, I feel like I'll collapse. It's just too hard. I keep eating, and I eat while traveling too. When I travel, I always have plenty of excuses. As a result, I feel like my weight keeps going up and down and building up in my body in an unhealthy way. I decided yesterday that I had to start again, so I restarted the detox this morning. I mentioned this when I first started YouTube, and I have been doing detoxes consistently."

Han Groo had previously recommended a 48-hour detox diet using cleanse juice, saying, "I don't want to go to the pharmacy and take pills anymore. I want to do this regularly, once every quarter." She added, "Even after trying many different ones, this detox works best for me. Whenever my body feels heavy or I feel like waste has built up, I do this. I do it at least once a month. I stock up on it in the fridge."

After completing the 48-hour detox diet, Han Groo said, "The best diet in the world is one that is delicious, convenient, and easy. After just two days, my body feels so much lighter, and it feels like all the waste has been flushed out. Even though I only did it for two days, my belly has flattened. The best part of detoxing is that the lower belly goes in and my lines look better. It feels like the extra fat has been cleaned up." She added, "I also had a busy schedule during those two days and wore makeup almost every day, but my skin never broke out once," expressing great satisfaction.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.