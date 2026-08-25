Influencer Yu Hye-won shines at the Miss Korea pageant

Influencer Yu Hye-won poses in front of the photo wall at the Miss Korea pageant, held on the afternoon of the 22nd at Coex Auditorium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as photographers capture her from all sides.

Yu visited the venue at the invitation of official sponsor Daily Labs and drew attention as she toured the promotional booth.

Meanwhile, Woo Seo-yoon, the daughter of former basketball player Woo Ji-won, won the title of Miss Korea at the 70th pageant, drawing strong public interest. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com <Photo provided by Daily Labs>

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.