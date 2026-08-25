"Are They Really 23 Years Apart?"... Go Hyun-jung and Dawn's Timeless Visual Chemistry Stuns in a Perfect Two-Shot

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Go Hyun-jung showed off visual chemistry with singer Dawn that made their 23-year age gap seem irrelevant.

On the 24th, Go Hyun-jung's YouTube channel released a video of her daily life.

Go Hyun-jung shared footage from a collaboration with a brand run by Kang Min-kyung and said, "Despite the intense heat, I was able to enjoy a refreshing and beautiful time. I was happy to have the chance to show a comfortable and natural side of myself."

The video also included scenes from a photo shoot with Dawn. Go Hyun-jung drew attention by expressing her admiration for him, saying, "I got to work with Dawn. I was cheering inside. I was so happy. I felt like I had met someone truly wonderful."

Go Hyun-jung and Dawn displayed a visual chemistry that did not feel like a 23-year age gap, showing effortless rapport.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in SBS's drama "Queen Mantis" last year and is currently reviewing her next project.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.