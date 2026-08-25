"Businessman Husband" Nam Bo-ra Wants a Second Child Just 17 Days After Giving Birth... "Now That I've Had a Baby, I Get Treated Like Royalty"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra joked that she already wants a second child, just 17 days after giving birth.

On the 24th, Nam Bora's Life Theater on YouTube featured a video of Nam Bo-ra's daily life.

That day, Nam Bo-ra visited her mother's side-dish shop with her son. Her mother could not take her eyes off her grandson, and Nam Bo-ra laughed, saying, "He's really small, isn't he?" and "It must bring back old memories, right?" She also showed her doting side as a mother, saying, "He's not fussy, so he sleeps really well."

Nam Bo-ra's mother packed her a generous amount of side dishes, and Nam Bo-ra smiled, saying, "Now that I'm out of the postpartum care center, I have my mom's cooking. I'm so glad my mom runs a side-dish shop." Her mother then continued to take care of her by saying she would make rolled omelet, and Nam Bo-ra already revealed her desire for a second child, saying, "Now that I've had a baby, I get treated like royalty. I should have one more."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity businessman in 2025 and gave birth to a son in June.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.