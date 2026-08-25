Hwang Seok-jeong Says, "I Couldn't Appear on TV Because I Wasn't Cast, and I Filmed 'Hope' All by Myself" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong will appear on "Radio Star" and give an update on her life. She will speak candidly about working alone without an agency for the past three years and reveal an unexpected daily life as a "farmer," personally tending a farm spanning 1,000 pyeong. She will also share a funny story about receiving a call from a man she met once 30 years ago after earning the title of "scene stealer" again through the film "Hope."

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," airing on the 26th, will feature Hwang Seok-jeong, Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Eun-kwang, and Yoo Young-woo in a special episode titled "HOPE ATTACK," produced by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee, and Yang In-hye.

Hwang Seok-jeong returns to "Radio Star" after a long time and speaks openly about what she has been up to. She says people around her often ask, "Why aren't you on TV these days?" and adds, "It wasn't intentional. I just wasn't cast," drawing attention. She explains that she has been working alone without an agency for about three years, but has stayed busy through steady activity on theater stages and elsewhere.

Hwang Seok-jeong, who recently made a strong impression once again through the film "Hope" and returned as a "scene stealer," says old acquaintances began reaching out after the movie's release. She expresses gratitude, saying actress Yeom Hye-ran and actress Lee Jung-eun, whom she has known since her theater days, contacted her after watching the film.

In particular, Hwang Seok-jeong says even a man she had met only once 30 years ago contacted her, sending the studio into laughter. She says she felt deeply moved that even people she had not heard from in years reconnected through one film, and describes "Hope" as a work that feels like hope returning to her life.

She also reveals a special connection with director Na Hong-jin, having worked with him on three films: "The Yellow Sea," "The Wailing," and now "Hope." Hwang Seok-jeong recalls the tense filming environments of the past and Na Hong-jin's distinctive directing style. When the topic of her being "Na Hong-jin's muse" comes up, she adds to the laughter by describing their unusual relationship.

She also shares a funny and bittersweet story from the filming of "Hope." Hwang Seok-jeong says she went to the set alone without an agency or manager and took an intercity bus to get there. The real problem came after filming ended. She says she tried hard to get close to her fellow actors so she could catch a ride home, staring at them anxiously, which once again filled the studio with laughter. With her trademark humor, she continues the story in a cheerful way and says she needs a "middle link" to help her turn her overflowing energy, talent, and dreams into reality.

Hwang Seok-jeong says she has been growing landscape trees and flowering trees herself for several years. She explains that she wakes up at 5 a.m. and heads straight to the farm, where she does most of the work herself, including spraying pesticides and pruning. The hosts are unable to hide their surprise. She also shocks everyone with a movie-like episode she actually experienced. Hwang Seok-jeong says she once encountered a situation on land she had bought in the past that reminded her of a scene from the film "Exhuma," adding more intrigue to the story.

She also says she has recently become deeply interested in making kimchi, revealing that she made kimchi about 30 times just this summer. On this day, she presents a variety of homemade pickled dishes, including her own cilantro kimchi and assorted pickles made with wild greens she personally gathered from Jirisan, turning the studio into a lively mukbang scene.

From her "survival report" and return as a "scene stealer" through the film "Hope," to movie-like episodes from her 1,000-pyeong farm and her special homemade flavors, Hwang Seok-jeong's colorful stories can be seen on "Radio Star" airing Wednesday, the 26th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, "Radio Star" is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the hosts disarm guests with sharp, witty banter that can go in any direction, drawing out their true stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.