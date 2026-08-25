"Secured in 7 Days" Park We Faces Favoritism Allegations Over CCTV Acquisition... Fast-Track Process Under Scrutiny

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Questions have been raised over how YouTuber Park We obtained and released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the circumstances of his KTX-Sancheon fall accident.

On the 24th, the YouTube channel Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho released a video titled "KORAIL staff trembling in anger over Park We... The reason his wife Song Ji-eun was also shocked." In the video, Lee Jin-ho reviewed the controversy surrounding Park We's fall accident and also addressed how the CCTV footage was secured.

According to Lee Jin-ho, the accident occurred around noon on the 14th. Park We later released the disputed video using CCTV footage from the scene on the 21st, about seven days after the incident.

Lee suggested that the time gap could mean Park We obtained the CCTV footage through a public information request or a similar process.

He explained, "In fact, even for the person involved in the case, it is not easy to secure the footage itself. At the scene, the person concerned can view the video, but to obtain the file, they must go through a de-identification process via a public information request." He added, "Judging from the footage Park We released, it appears he secured the original video properly through a public information request, rather than filming the screen during the viewing process."

However, Lee pointed out that compared with the usual procedures for obtaining CCTV footage, Park We appears to have secured the video unusually quickly. He said, "It takes about three to 10 days for a viewing request and review, three to seven days for de-identification work, and another one to two days for final security checks and delivery of a copy. We cannot confirm the exact time Park We obtained the footage, but it appears he secured a de-identified version within at least seven days."

He also questioned the purpose of releasing the CCTV footage. Lee explained that CCTV obtained through an information disclosure request is generally intended to determine the cause of an accident or provide relief, not to be made public.

In particular, he noted that Park We released the footage on his own YouTube channel and claimed, "Although the video was mosaicked, he used his 1 million-subscriber channel to raise the issue on a large scale."

The identity of the public service worker in the video was blurred, but Lee said that while a third party would have difficulty identifying the person, station officials or employees working at the time would likely know exactly who the worker was.

He added, "From the perspective of the person who made the mistake, this must be an extremely frightening situation," and also spoke about the possible impact of releasing the CCTV footage on the worker.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.