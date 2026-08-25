Was Jun Hyun-moo's 'Spontaneous Overseas Trip' Staged? 'I Live Alone' Says There Was No Filming Support or Sponsorship

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The production team of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' has directly addressed allegations that Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was staged for broadcast.

On the 25th, the 'I Live Alone' team said, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on air. Right before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted the international driver's permit and passport required by the local rental car company at the airport and rented a vehicle."

It added, "After the broadcast, there were inquiries about how to use a local rental car. We checked with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan and later confirmed that a separate notarization procedure was required." The team explained, "The embassy said many Korean nationals have suffered similar problems locally, and it would provide guidance again so that visitors do not face such damage."

In particular, the production team emphasized, "We also did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan." It added, "Going forward, the 'I Live Alone' production team will be more careful in preparing the program."

Earlier, in the episodes aired on the 14th and 21st, MBC's 'I Live Alone' showed Jun Hyun-moo setting off on a 29-hour impromptu trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, with just a backpack.

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo, who headed straight to the airport to make the most of a one-night, two-day break in the middle of a busy schedule, chose his destination on the spot while standing in front of the departure board. He then decided on Almaty, Kazakhstan, a city seven hours away by plane, bought a ticket on the spot, and booked his accommodation and rental car, embarking on a completely unplanned spontaneous trip.

However, questions were raised online and on social media after the broadcast. Critics pointed out that it seemed unrealistic to arrange filming equipment, all staff members' flights, local transportation, and shooting locations on site without any prior preparation.

Through this explanation, the production team said Jun Hyun-moo's trip itself proceeded exactly as shown on air, and that the issue involving the local rental car was only discovered after the broadcast, when they checked with the embassy. It also made clear that there had been no filming support or sponsorship.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ Official statement from 'I Live Alone'

Hello. This is the production team of MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on air. Right before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted the international driver's permit and passport required by the local rental car company at the airport and rented a vehicle.

After the broadcast, there were inquiries about how to use a local rental car. We checked with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan and later confirmed that a separate notarization procedure was required.

The embassy said many Korean nationals have suffered similar problems locally, and it would provide guidance again so that visitors do not face such damage.

We also did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan.

Going forward, the 'I Live Alone' production team will be more careful in preparing the program.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.