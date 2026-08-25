Koo Hye-sun Has a New Family Member... Adopts a Dog, Saying, "A Scruffy Little One Has Arrived"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun has introduced the dog that has become her new family member.

On the 25th, Koo Hye-sun posted photos on her social networking service account along with the message, "A scruffy little one has been adopted. (Sorry for my bare face) I'm scruffy too."

The photos show Koo Hye-sun holding the dog, now part of her family, as she poses for the camera.

Not only Koo Hye-sun but also the dog was looking straight at the camera, drawing smiles from viewers.

What stood out most was Koo Hye-sun's natural appearance. Although she said, "Scruffy. Sorry for my bare face," she still showed off her striking features and clear skin without makeup, proving that her beauty remains unchanged. By sharing an unfiltered look at herself, she appears to have expressed the joy of welcoming a new family member with her fans.

Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun has expanded her career beyond acting into film directing, writing, and painting. More recently, she has also continued her work as an entrepreneur by unveiling a product she invented and patented herself.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.