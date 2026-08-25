Lee Dong-gook’s daughter Jae Si stuns in shorts at the Han River with long, straight legs

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Jae Si, the eldest daughter of former football player Lee Dong-gook, shared a relaxed glimpse of her daily life at the Han River.

On the 25th, Lee Jae Si posted several photos on her social media account along with the short caption, "The Han River is nice."

The photos showed Lee Jae Si at the Han River. She posed around the riverside in a casual outfit of a black sleeveless top, short pants, and sneakers.

She struck natural poses, resting her chin on her hand while sitting on the steps and winking at the camera. Even with minimal styling, her long straight hair and sharp features stood out.

In particular, as a working model, her slim figure and long, well-proportioned limbs drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae Si graduated from the Songdo International City campus of FIT, a prestigious fashion school based in New York, and plans to continue her studies in New York.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.