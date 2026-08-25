Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung Enjoy a Luxury Family Staycation at a 285-Pyeong Pool Villa with Their Two Children... "I Want to Own It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung enjoyed a special family vacation with her husband Lee Byung-hun and their two children at a lavish pool villa.

On the 25th, a video titled "A staycation with my family at a super-luxury 285-pyeong pool villa. How to make the most of tens of millions of won" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

In the video, Lee Min-jung visited the country's largest pool villa with her husband Lee Byung-hun and their two children. With a room area of about 285 pyeong and as many as two swimming pools inside a single unit, the property stood out for its extraordinary scale from the start.

Lee Min-jung first introduced the room, and even the entrance immediately caught attention with its massive size. Luxury interiors and works of art were also placed throughout the space.

When the production team commented that she looked like the owner, Lee Min-jung laughed and said, "I want to own it."

She then introduced the main living room and said, "It's so big that it may be hard to show just how large it is." She stood at the far end of the room to explain its scale, and the sheer size was so overwhelming that even Lee Min-jung, who is 166 cm tall, looked tiny.

There were also plenty of facilities for families to enjoy. Lee Min-jung said, "The kids' facilities are really well set up, so it's great for a staycation with children," and added, "I liked riding it," as she showed herself moving around the plaza with her children after renting an electric cart.

The warmest moment came at night. The family enjoyed swimming late at night, and Lee Min-jung spent happy time playing in the water with her daughter Seo-i.

Lee Byung-hun watched his wife and daughter with a smile, and the ordinary yet heartwarming moment of the family laughing and enjoying themselves drew even more attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.