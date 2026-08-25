Shim Hyung-rae Says He Nearly “Went to the Other Side” While Swimming... A Thrilling Boat Ride in Gapyeong County

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Shim Hyung-rae had a nerve-racking moment during a water outing in Gapyeong County with his juniors.

On the 25th, Shim Hyung-rae's YouTube channel released a video titled, "I went to the water park in Gapyeong County and almost really went to the other side..." The video showed Shim Hyung-rae enjoying jet skis and motorboats in Gapyeong County with members of the so-called "Young-gu Avengers."

Trying to beat the heat, Shim Hyung-rae headed out for some water fun and looked excited, saying, "I came here to show viewers something refreshing." The group also looked around various boats at a water leisure facility in Gapyeong County and compared their prices and performance.

Before the main water activities began, Shim Hyung-rae appeared tense while riding a boat. As it sped up, anxious voices from the group followed, saying, "It's too fast" and "There's a pillar ahead."

When the boat suddenly changed direction at high speed, the group screamed, shouting, "I almost died." After they arrived safely, they joked, "Nobody died," drawing laughter.

After the boat ride, Shim Hyung-rae and the others also tried jet skiing. After riding the fast-moving jet ski across the water, Shim Hyung-rae recalled the frightening moment, saying, "I'm good at driving, so why is my heart racing?"

During the outing, there was also a mishap when the director's microphone, attached to filming equipment, fell into the water. The group caused a brief commotion over the microphone that had dropped into the water, adding to the laughter.

Later, Shim Hyung-rae said, "Our Young-gu Avengers would do anything for viewers," showing his strong determination to take part in the water activities.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.