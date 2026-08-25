Go So-young, Looks Dramatically Different After Dropping to 49 kg for the First Time in 16 Years: "I Cut Out Drinking and Even Canceled Dinner Plans"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Go So-young revealed that she had reached the 40-kilogram range for the first time in 16 years and shared her own diet tips.

On the 25th, a video titled "Go So-young reveals for the first time her miracle diet secret for reaching the 40-kilogram range after 16 years" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Go So-young."

That day, when asked about the secret to getting into the 40-kilogram range, Go So-young said, "Diet is the most important thing, and the most important routine is to make sacrifices with your body."

The first thing she gave up was alcohol. She said, "I almost completely stopped drinking. I canceled all my drinking appointments." She added, "I also canceled all my dinner plans," explaining that she changed both her diet and her daily habits.

Previously, Go So-young had set a goal of getting back into the 40-kilogram range, saying a month earlier, "I want to draw a 4 again at least once."

After losing weight, Go So-young stepped on the scale herself that day. She said, "I started in March and slowly lost 3 to 4 kg. If you lose it too quickly, you feel drained." She added, "I want to keep maintaining it now. My target number is 47 kg. That was my weight when I got married." The scale showed 49.2 kg.

After weighing herself, Go So-young laughed as she admitted, "Honestly, I fasted since yesterday." She added, "I'm hungry. I didn't even drink water." She also said, "When I told my husband, Jang Dong-gun, that I was getting weighed tomorrow, he said I should avoid water because losing water would make the number go down." She then joked, "I made things harder for myself by bragging that my old clothes fit after talking too much."

She also revealed the diet dishes she actually enjoys eating. Go So-young personally introduced simple menu items such as boiled beef ribs, salmon rice rolls with flying fish roe, and steamed pumpkin, sharing her own tips for managing her diet.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.