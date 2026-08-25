"54-Year-Old" Jeong Sun-hee Reveals She Got Braces, Says "I Pulled My Mouth In"... Shows Off Her Dramatically Changed Teeth

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee has revealed that she got braces.

On the afternoon of the 25th, a video titled "Thank You for Holding On"—"The Real Stories of the Sisters Hidden Behind Laughter" (TV Animal Farm stories, the end of Myung-soo's one-sided crush, and benefactor Lee Kyung-sil)—was released on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder's New Women. Jeong Sun-hee appeared as a guest on the show that day and talked with Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun.

While the three were talking about appearance, the conversation also turned to braces.

In particular, Jeong Sun-hee drew attention when she pointed to her teeth and said, "I got braces, so I pulled my mouth in a bit. I wore braces for a year."

Jeong Sun-hee then explained, "It was done by an older friend from Shin Dong-yup's high school. He said he had met a set of teeth he wanted to take on."

Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun praised her looks, saying, "Now that you mention it, they do look a little more tucked in" and "You look so pretty."

Jeong Sun-hee then candidly admitted, "Before, when you looked at me from the side, there was a bit of an overhang," and Lee Kyung-sil joked, "Your teeth have become modest. They bowed a little."

Jeong Sun-hee later faced the camera and showed off her newly straighter teeth after the braces, drawing attention once again.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.