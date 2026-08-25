Hong Min-gi's Ex-Girlfriend in Intensive Care After Taking Medication: "Her Condition Is Not Good, She Needs Treatment and Rest"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A, Hong Min-gi's ex-girlfriend who exposed his private life, is receiving treatment after taking an excessive amount of medication.

A's older brother, B, said through A's account, "Because my younger sister's condition is not good, I am writing this on her behalf. In the early hours of Sunday, August 23, my sister was found after taking an excessive amount of medication, including sleeping pills, due to the distress she had been carrying and the shock caused by a situation that is difficult for an ordinary person to endure. She was immediately taken to the emergency room."

B said that claims recently raised by some media outlets that she "caused a disturbance and wrote a statement at a local police station" are not true. He added, "After being taken to the emergency room, my sister remained in the intensive care unit in an unconscious state until the early hours of the 25th. As of the 25th, she has regained consciousness and her physical condition has improved enough for her to communicate, but she still needs treatment and rest because of the emotional shock. I sincerely ask that you refrain from speculative comments so that my sister can recover her health."

Recently, influencer A claimed that Hong Min-gi had been violent during their relationship. The controversy grew further when she said that she became pregnant while dating Hong Min-gi, but that he pressured her to have an abortion, leaving her to undergo the procedure alone. In response, Hong Min-gi's side completely denied her claims, saying, "After checking with the actor, A never showed him a pregnancy test, and contrary to A's claims, there was absolutely no statement from the actor pressuring her to have an abortion."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶Below is the full statement from A's family

Hello. I am the older brother of the account owner.

Because my younger sister's condition is not good, I am writing this on her behalf. In the early hours of Sunday, August 23, my sister was found after taking an excessive amount of medication, including sleeping pills, due to the distress she had been carrying and the shock caused by a situation that is difficult for an ordinary person to endure. She was immediately taken to the emergency room.

The claim recently raised by some media outlets that she "caused a disturbance and wrote a statement at a local police station" is not true.

After being taken to the emergency room, my sister remained in the intensive care unit in an unconscious state until the early hours of the 25th. As of the 25th, she has regained consciousness and her physical condition has improved enough for her to communicate, but she still needs treatment and rest because of the emotional shock.

I sincerely ask that you refrain from speculative comments so that my sister can recover her health.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.