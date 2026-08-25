Song Ha Yea Confirms Marriage to '1 Million YouTuber' Charming Jo, Saying She Is "Someone Who Stands by Me"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Singer Song Ha Yea has announced her marriage.

Song Ha Yea announced the news herself in a handwritten letter on the 25th.

She said, "I have always dreamed of building a family, though I was also afraid of it at times.

Now I am trying to create that home for myself.

I have met someone who cherishes me as I am and stands by my side in every moment, and I will be getting married this year.

" She added, "Even if new changes come into my life, my feelings for Kkamae and my love for music will never change.

If you can share this moment with warm hearts, celebrating and blessing the beginning of a new life with the person I love, I would be truly happy.

" Earlier that day, one media outlet reported that Song Ha Yea's groom-to-be is singer and well-known creator Charming Jo.

The two are both born in 1994.

Charming Jo, who has 1 million subscribers for travel, culture, and music content, is also active with the 18-piece big band project Annoying Box.

Song Ha Yea sparked marriage rumors last month after posting wedding dress photos on her social networking service.

The speculation was later put to rest when the photos were revealed to be the cover image for her digital single "Geudaeigil X Love: The Second Story," but about a month later, she has now confirmed that she is indeed getting married.

wjlee@sportschosun.

com ▶ The following is Song Ha Yea's full letter Hello.

This is Song Ha Yea.

I wanted to share the most precious and important story of my life with our Kkamae before anyone else, so I am writing this with a careful heart.

I have always dreamed of it, but at the same time, I was afraid of it.

Now I am trying to build the home called a family.

To become someone's wife for life, to share each other's days as closely as possible, to laugh together on happy days and stand by each other on hard days, could I build a small heaven-like family like that? For a long time, I had been waiting, and now I have someone with whom I want to make that dream come true.

I have met someone who cherishes me as I am and stands by my side in every moment, and I will be getting married this year.

As I share this news, the first people I thought of were our Kkamae.

You have loved my music, and you have supported and believed in me, not only as singer Song Ha Yea, but also as the person Song Ha Yea.

Our precious Kkamae, who are so dear they could never be replaced, you may be very surprised by this sudden news, and I think some of you may feel a little hurt or have many different emotions.

That is why I wanted to speak to you directly and share my heart.

Even if new changes come into the way I live, my feelings for Kkamae and my love for music will never change.

As always, I will remain by your side as Kkamae's lifelong friend and family, and I want to keep meeting you for a long time to come with good songs.

I am truly grateful that you have cried and laughed with me, waited for me, and believed in me until I became the Song Ha Yea I am today.

This moment, as I begin a new life with the person I love, would mean so much to me if our Kkamae could celebrate and bless it with warm hearts.

I will never forget the love I have received, and I will live on as a better person and a better singer, sharing wonderful music with you for a long time.

Let us stay together for a long time, just as we have until now.

조금은 서운하고 여러 마음이 들 수도 있을 것 같아요.

그래서 더 직접 제 마음을 담아 이야기하고 싶었습니다.

제가 살아가는 모습에 새로운 변화가 생기더라도

까매들을 향한 제 마음과

음악을 사랑하는 마음만큼은 변하지 않을 거예요.

저는 언제나 그랬던 것처럼

까매들의 영원한 친구이자 가족으로 곁에 있을 거고

앞으로도 좋은 노래로 오래오래 여러분을 만나고 싶어요.

지금의 송하예가 있기까지

함께 울고 웃어주고, 기다려주고 믿어줘서

정말 많이 고마워요.

제가 사랑하는 사람과 새로운 인생을 시작하는 이 순간도

우리 까매들이 따뜻한 마음으로 함께 기뻐해 주고

축복해 준다면 정말 행복할 것 같아요.

받은 사랑 잊지 않고

앞으로 더 좋은 사람으로 더 좋은 가수로

멋진 음악 오래 들려드리면서 살아갈게요.

우리 앞으로도 지금처럼 오래도록 함께해요.

Thank you sincerely, and I love you very much.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.