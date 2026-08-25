"How Did He Get the CCTV Footage?" Park We Faces Favoritism Allegations Over Video Access... KORAIL Says "Individuals Can View Their Own Footage"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] YouTuber Park We came under fire after releasing CCTV footage showing the moment he fell in an accident on a KTX-Sancheon train. In response, Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) said there was nothing wrong with the procedure for viewing the footage.

According to a Star News report on the 25th, KORAIL said about how Park We obtained the CCTV footage, "Under Article 4 (rights of the data subject) and Article 35 (access to personal information) of the Personal Information Protection Act, the data subject (customer) has the right to request access to their personal information, including copies, and its transfer from the personal information processor (the corporation)." It added, "The corporation must take steps to allow such access."

It also explained, "After receiving a request for confirmation and access to the existence of personal video information and verifying identification, we proceed with access after taking protective measures, such as de-identification or mosaic processing, for third parties other than the data subject."

According to KORAIL, CCTV footage may also capture other people nearby, not just the person involved in the accident, so separate protective measures are required for third parties. KORAIL said, "If a person other than the data subject can be clearly identified or there is concern about an invasion of privacy, protective measures must be taken so that other people cannot be recognized, in accordance with Article 46 of the 'Standard Personal Information Protection Guidelines' on the protection of personal video information of persons other than the data subject."

In fact, in the KTX-Sancheon CCTV footage Park We released on his YouTube channel, the faces of third parties, including a social service worker at the scene, were mosaicked.

However, the outlet added that KORAIL did not specifically disclose through what route or procedure Park We obtained the footage.

Earlier, on the 14th, Park We fell forward while getting off a KTX-Sancheon train after his wheelchair wheel caught on the foot of a social service worker who was securing the ramp.

On the 21st, Park We uploaded CCTV footage of the incident to his YouTube channel and said, "The fact that he put his foot on the ramp itself made me extremely angry."

However, even though Park We explained in the video that the worker's actions were not intentional and that he had apologized at the scene, criticism emerged online that it was excessive to release CCTV footage of the worker who had been helping him.

As the controversy grew, Park We made the video private and bowed his head, saying, "My way of conveying it was clumsy, and I was short-sighted."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.