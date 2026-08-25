Jeong Jun-ha, Who Reportedly Brings in Hundreds of Millions of Won in Monthly Sales, Launches a New Business: "This Is My Last Challenge in the Restaurant Industry, and I Aim to Expand into Southeast Asia"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Jeong Jun-ha has launched a new business.

On the 25th, a video titled "(Breaking) Celebrity Jeong Jun-ha Says This Really Is His Final Opening as He Boldly Launches Yogurt Brand Hellenika" was uploaded to Jeong Jun-ha's YouTube channel.

Three years ago, Jeong Jun-ha fell in love with a yogurt ice cream shop in Seattle. When he introduced the store on his YouTube channel last summer, he said, "I'm taking this to Korea," expressing his ambitious plans. Since then, he has continued working to open a store in Korea, saying, "The food in Seattle is great, but we are discussing how to turn this into a business. Please keep watching."

Jeong Jun-ha later opened the first Seattle yogurt brand store in Seoul on the 21st. After launching the first branch, he said emotionally, "I'm happy. I really brought this over well."

The production team also celebrated, calling it "the result of three years of effort." Jeong Jun-ha said, "I can't believe this is really happening. I was just speaking casually. I said, 'This is so good I might bring it to Korea,' and now we've actually opened it." He added, "This is the last one. I won't open any more brands. This is the final one." He also predicted expansion into department stores, saying, "It was hard to bring this over from Seattle over the past three years. It will also go into department stores."

After working hard all day, Jeong Jun-ha said, "I thought this would be a difficult start, and it really is. I worried a lot about whether it would be possible, but I still can't believe it has become reality. This is my last challenge in the restaurant business. I won't do anything else from now on." He added, "I hope we can develop this further, open many stores in Korea, and keep expanding into Southeast Asia and beyond."

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ha drew attention after revealing on KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror" that the Gangnam District sushi restaurant he operates generates monthly sales worth hundreds of millions of won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.