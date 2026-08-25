Jin Jae-yeong, the "Jeju resident," also voices anxiety: "These days' news makes even a walk feel scary"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jin Jae-yeong, who lives on Jeju Island, expressed her unease over a series of recent incidents reported in the region.

On the 25th, Jin Jae-yeong posted a photo on her social media along with the message, "I don't usually go out at night, but these days the news from Jeju Island makes even a walk feel a little scary."

The photo showed a Jeju Island landscape under the cover of darkness. Jin Jae-yeong, who usually enjoys a relaxed daily life on Jeju Island, shared her candid feelings about the recent atmosphere.

Earlier, controversy erupted in Jeju after it was revealed that a police officer had falsely closed a missing-person case without conducting any real investigation or verification. Concerns have since grown over the National Police Agency's response to missing-person cases and local public safety.

Jin Jae-yeong, who also lives on Jeju Island, appeared to be affected by the news and drew attention by saying that even a walk now feels scary.

Meanwhile, Jin Jae-yeong married professional golfer Jin Jeong-sik in 2010. Since 2017, she has been living in a large single-family home she built on Jeju Island.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.