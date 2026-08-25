Kim Jae-joong Reveals His Japanese Mansion for the First Time... Even an Elevator Inside the House, "The Door Is Huge" ('New Release, Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Jae-joong will reveal his home in Tokyo, Japan, on television for the first time.

On the 25th, KBS released a teaser for 'New Release, Pyeonstorang' under the title, "Kim Jae-joong's Japanese mansion, revealed to the world for the first time."

The video showed Kim Jae-joong's home in Tokyo, Japan. As soon as they entered the house, MC Boom exclaimed, "The door is huge." The home stood out for its impressive scale, reflecting the space Kim Jae-joong built for himself over many years of activity.

In particular, Kim Jae-joong drew attention by using an elevator installed inside the house to move between floors. The living room, with its high ceilings, also caught the eye. There was even a separate veranda on the rooftop, creating a space designed for relaxed rest.

His 'frugal Jae-joong' instinct, which contrasts with the lavish home, was also revealed. Kim Jae-joong carefully checked prices while buying ingredients and boasted about a cabbage he had purchased at a special discount. He even kept the paper showing the discounted price and displayed it separately, drawing attention for his exceptional thriftiness.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.