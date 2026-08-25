'Yoo Hyun-chul♥' Season 10 Ok-soon, pregnancy rumors due to chubby appearance... "Gained 13kg, can't get pregnant"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Seul-gi, known as Ok-soon from the 10th season of 'I Am Solo,' has clarified pregnancy rumors.

On the 25th, Kim Seul-gi addressed the rumors, stating, "I'm not pregnant. I can't get pregnant. I got chubby from Yoo Hyun-chul's love. I gained 13kg.

" Recently, Kim Seul-gi has been sharing updates on her preparations for remarriage with Yoo Hyun-chul. In a reel released by the wedding company, Kim Seul-gi appeared noticeably plumper than before. As rumors of pregnancy surfaced, Kim Seul-gi personally stepped forward to clarify the situation. She then humorously retorted to the rumors, saying, "I received many DMs saying the husbands are the problem.

All the husbands across the country who 'raised' their wives should apologize. The chubby wife is not at fault. " Kim Seul-gi, who appeared as Ok-soon in the 10th season of 'I Am Solo,' and Yoo Hyun-chul from 'Dolsingles 3' began a public relationship in 2022 and have been publicly sharing their journey of becoming a family through TV Chosun's 'Joseon's Lovers' since 2024.

During this process, the two even registered their marriage, but rumors of a breakup later surfaced. After seemingly mending their conflicts and hinting at a reconciliation through 'Lovestagram' posts, the couple will hold their wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on October 24. wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.