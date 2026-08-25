Sleepy Turns Out to Come from a Traditional Music Family... His Uncle and Aunt Are Intangible Cultural Assets for the East Coast Village Ritual ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun, Jeong An-ji] It was revealed that singer Sleepy's uncle and aunt are intangible cultural assets for the East Coast Village Ritual.

On the MBC program "The Song That Got Us Through the Day - Playlist 109" (hereafter "Playlist 109"), which aired on the 25th, Song Ga-in candidly opened up about the painful reality she faced during her years as an unknown singer.

Before Song Ga-in appeared that day, the clue given to guess the guest was "Sleepy." After confirming that the guest was Song Ga-in, Dindin said, "Sleepy's family is a traditional music family." He added that Sleepy's uncle and aunt are intangible cultural assets for the East Coast Village Ritual.

Song Ga-in explained her connection with Sleepy's family. She said, "I am his student. He is also a teacher of traditional Korean music. I studied under him at university."

Their relationship did not end with learning traditional music. Dindin recalled the moment, saying, "Song Ga-in also sang at Sleepy's wedding. It was a huge scene. Sleepy's father even got up and danced." Song Ga-in then revealed how close they are, saying, "I sang at the wedding, and I also attended his father's 70th birthday celebration."

Dindin then joked, "It's just Sleepy, but his family is actually pretty impressive," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.