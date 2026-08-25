Cha Tae-hyun Says Yoo Yeon-seok Is "Out of Luck This Year" and "Has No Luck at All" in a Sharp Jab After 'Manager Kim' Breakout on 'Whenever Possible'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'Whenever Possible,' Cha Tae-hyun expressed sympathy for Yoo Yeon-seok.

On the SBS program aired on the 25th, actors Jin Ki-joo and Cha Tae-hyun appeared as guests.

Cha Tae-hyun showed up as Jin Ki-joo's manager and became the only actor to appear in every season of 'Whenever Possible.' Jin Ki-joo is the first actor signed to the company founded by Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung. As soon as Jin Ki-joo signed an exclusive contract and scored a hit with 'Teach You a Lesson,' Cha Tae-hyun marveled, "I wonder if I'll stay lucky until I die." Yoo Jae-suk then noted, "You are incredibly lucky compared with how much you do," and Cha Tae-hyun drew laughs by saying, "When producers cast someone, they say I'm like a talisman. I'm basically the pig's head of 'Whenever Possible.'"

Cha Tae-hyun went on to say, "My timing is unbelievably good. I have a drama I filmed last year. It will be released in October, but this show airs at the end of August. I ended up getting perfect promotion for it."

He also said that Jin Ki-joo's former agency head had previously worked as Zo In-sung's manager. Cha Tae-hyun boasted, "We merged with In-sung's company and brought her over. That's how lucky things get."

He then mentioned Yoo Yeon-seok's SBS drama 'Phantom Lawyer' and said, "The drama did well, but because of 'Manager Kim,' this year is completely out of luck. So Ji-sub is absolutely the grand prize winner." Yoo Yeon-seok looked flustered and said, "I never even thought about winning the grand prize," while Yoo Jae-suk chimed in, "Still, it's a shame." Cha Tae-hyun drew laughter by lamenting, "He has absolutely no luck."

Yoo Yeon-seok said, "It may not be the SBS year-end awards, but I did receive an award internally. It feels like they gave it to me early." Cha Tae-hyun then joked, "That just means they're telling you not to come to the awards ceremony."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.