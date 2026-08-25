Song Ga-in says she nearly died after ignoring her mother's warning: "The 119 rescue team came" ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Song Ga-in shared a chilling story about nearly dying in real life after ignoring advice from her mother, who had received a shamanic calling.

On the MBC program "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" (hereafter "Playlist 109") aired on the 25th, Song Ga-in opened up about the songs that kept her going and spoke about her musical journey and family.

That day, when asked whether her parents had also been involved in traditional Korean music, Song Ga-in said, "I was influenced by them. My mother works as a transmission instructor for Jindo Purification Rite, National Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 72." She added, "Watching and learning from what my mother does seems to have influenced me a lot."

After switching from traditional Korean music to trot, Song Ga-in was asked whether her mother had opposed the move. She recalled, "She actually recommended trot. My mother told me that KBS1's 'National Singing Contest' was coming to Jindo and encouraged me to appear first, so I went on and won first place."

Song Ga-in, who won the top prize right after appearing on "National Singing Contest," later competed in the year-end finals that same year and took home an excellence award, proving her talent. She explained, "That was how I ended up walking the path of a trot singer."

Song Ga-in also recalled her appearance on TV Chosun's "Miss Trot." She said, "I hesitated after getting the casting call," adding, "Amateurs and active singers would all be on the show, so if I got eliminated, wouldn't that be embarrassing?" She admitted it was not easy to decide to appear.

Song Ga-in said, "I called my mother and asked her, and she immediately told me, 'Go on. If you go, you'll hit it big.'" She added, "My mother is a shaman. She received a shamanic calling."

Dindin asked whether she had ever been helped by her mother's unusual insight. Song Ga-in replied, "Whenever something comes up, I talk it over with my mother. If she tells me to be careful about something, I am careful." She also revealed a frightening experience in which she nearly had a major accident, saying, "There was a time I almost died because I didn't listen."

She said, "My mother warned me to be careful around water, but I didn't listen and went near the water. I really almost died." She continued, "The 119 rescue team came and pulled me out of the water." Song Ga-in added, "That's why I trust my mother 100%."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.