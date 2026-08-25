"Did She Get More Luxurious After Making a Lot of Money?"... The Real Reason Song Ga-in Became a Department Store VIP ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Song Ga-in revealed why she became a department store VIP after making such a big impression with her spending.

On the 25th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Today’s Survival Song - Playlist 109' (hereinafter 'Playlist 109'), Song Ga-in shared the song that helped her get through difficult times.

When the clue 'VIP' was given as a hint about her, Song Ga-in said, "After I started doing well, I went to department stores often. That's how I became a VIP."

She explained, "The reason I kept going to department stores was that after I became successful, I went there to buy gifts for people who treated me well when I was unknown and for those I was grateful to. Since I kept going just to buy gifts, I became a VIP."

Dindin drew laughter when he said, "There was a rumor like that once. People said, 'If you want to see Song Ga-in, go to a department store.'" He added, "People thought, 'She must have made a lot of money and become very extravagant,' but it turned out she was always buying gifts for people she knew."

Song Ga-in said, "I repaid my teachers, friends, my parents' acquaintances, and my family."

The cast was impressed by Song Ga-in, who did not forget the people who supported her during her years of obscurity and chose to repay them personally after finding success. Lee Seok-hoon said, "That's so cool," and added, "No matter how much money you make, you can't spend it all." He praised her for using her money meaningfully for the people around her rather than simply spending it.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.