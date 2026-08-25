"After Receiving Help More Than 300 Times..." KTX Staff Say They Feel Hurt After Park We's CCTV Release

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] As controversy continues over YouTuber Park We's release of CCTV footage showing his fall accident on KTX-Sancheon, reports that he had received assistance from the railway more than 300 times have also deepened the disappointment among on-site staff.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel "Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho" uploaded a video titled "'Identifying a public service worker is a crime' Park We's CCTV acquisition mystery... The real reason a practicing lawyer issued a warning."

That day, Lee Jin-ho and lawyer Lee Seung-jae discussed the recent controversy surrounding the release of CCTV footage from Park We's KTX-Sancheon fall accident.

While covering Park We's KTX-Sancheon fall accident, he said, "As I covered this issue, I also received tips from people working at KTX-Sancheon."

According to Lee Jin-ho, Park We is said to have used KTX-Sancheon more than 300 times and received assistance from the railway on multiple occasions. He added, "There had never been any problem before, so they expressed deep regret that only this video was posted."

He went on to say, "Trains have a starting station and a terminal station, and if people like Mr. Park We get off at an intermediate stop, delays are unavoidable. Many people still understand and accommodate that." He added, "There are sad voices saying this may have been done not out of gratitude, but to target public service workers."

Lawyer Lee also said, "If Mr. Park We had used the service hundreds of times and received understanding from other passengers, he should have expressed gratitude for that first." He added, "It seems to be a regrettable situation."

In particular, Lee Jin-ho said, "People working on site seem to be having a very hard time. They must feel hurt, right?" and conveyed the perspective of KTX-Sancheon staff.

Previously, Park We fell from his wheelchair after catching his foot on a social service worker while getting off KTX-Sancheon. He later sparked controversy by releasing CCTV footage from the station on his YouTube channel. Some critics argued that he was publicly targeting the social service worker who had tried to help him at the time of the accident.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.