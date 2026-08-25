"There Are Go Youn-jung and Lee Young-ae" — Yoon Seok-min's Wife Praised for Her Beauty, While Her Husband Said She Had "Gone a Bit Off"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Former baseball player Yoon Seok-min seemed to be praising his wife Kim Soo-hyun's beauty, but then suddenly said she had "gone a bit off," sending the studio into an uproar.

On the 25th episode of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the newly joined "Untouchable" couple Yoon Seok-min and Kim Soo-hyun shared a glimpse of their life 11 years into marriage.

That day, Yoon Seok-min appeared on camera with his wife, Kim Soo-hyun.

As Kim Soo-hyun, who has striking beauty, appeared, the panel exclaimed, "There are actress Go Youn-jung and Lee Young-ae. An all-time beauty has appeared."

But Yoon Seok-min then drew criticism by saying, "My wife used to be even prettier, but she has gone a bit off. She was prettier when we were dating."

Kim Soo-hyun is also the daughter of actress Kim Ye-ryeong. Introducing herself, she said, "I studied acting in the past. I was trying to take on acting and do well, but my husband swept me away, so I gave up my dream of becoming an actress and am now a housewife raising two children."

Yoon Seok-min then faced more criticism after saying, "If she had become an actress, it might not have been easy for her to succeed. She made the right choice by marrying me."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.