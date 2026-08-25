"'Na Hon-sal' Is All Staged": Jun Hyun-moo's Denial Rings Hollow as Impromptu Travel Manipulation Claims Stir Concern

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo has been caught up in claims that 'Na Hon-sal' is staged, and a remark by Sechs Kies member Lee Jai-jin is drawing renewed attention.

In 2017, Lee Jai-jin of Sechs Kies appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Point of Omniscient Interfere. While talking about 'Na Hon-sal,' he said, "I didn't do it because I didn't want my home to be shown, but then I found out there were places that rent out houses. You can just rent one for about a month and live there. It's all staged anyway." Jun Hyun-moo bristled and shot back, "What are you talking about? 'Na Hon-sal' is completely real," but Lee Jai-jin kept questioning the show's authenticity, saying, "Isn't 'Na Hon-sal' all staged?" Jun Hyun-moo then countered, "Did you think the house was staged? Everything is done in the cast members' own homes."

Jun Hyun-moo had once proudly spoken as the chairman of the Rainbow Club, but he is now facing controversy after being swept up in staging allegations himself. On the 14th and 21st episodes of MBC's variety show 'Na Hon-sal,' Jun Hyun-moo was shown squeezing out time for a spontaneous 29-hour trip to Kazakhstan. Known for enjoying unplanned trips in which he chooses a destination at the airport, he once again picked his destination on the spot, bought a plane ticket immediately, and headed to Kazakhstan. After booking a rental car and accommodation right after purchasing the ticket, he made the most of his time in Almaty despite the pressure of the schedule.

However, after the broadcast aired, some viewers expressed disappointment, saying the trip had been carefully planned under the guise of an impromptu journey. In particular, viewers pointed to the scene in which Jun Hyun-moo easily rented a car. In Kazakhstan, they noted, renters must have documents notarized by a local consulate or have their driver's license separately certified by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to South Korea. They also argued that impromptu travel is impossible when a production crew is present, calling 'Na Hon-sal's' spontaneous-travel content unrealistic.

Amid the controversy, the official Almaty City page on the Government of Kazakhstan's website said on the 21st that filming for MBC's variety show 'Na Hon-sal' was carried out with support from the Department of Tourism of Almaty City, further fueling the manipulation claims.

But on the 25th, 'Na Hon-sal' pushed back against the allegations. The show said, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan unfolded exactly as shown on air. Just before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted his international driver's license and passport, as required by the local rental car company, and rented a vehicle at the airport." It added, "After the broadcast, there were inquiries about how to use rental cars locally. We checked with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan and later confirmed that a separate notarization process is required. The embassy said many Korean nationals suffer losses locally because of this issue, and it will provide renewed guidance so that visitors do not face similar problems." The show also said, "In addition, we did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.