"Doesn't Mom Go to Award Ceremonies?"... Jung Yi-rang Answered Her Children With a Blue Dragon Trophy (BSA Interview)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] "Doesn't Mom go to award ceremonies like that?" The children asked casually, but their mother could not answer easily.

For Jung Yi-rang, 46, that question brought back a long tunnel that had seemed to go unnoticed by everyone. Now, at the end of that tunnel, a door has finally opened.

There was a time when she appeared in a late-night slot so obscure it was almost before the national anthem, making it hard even to put a face to her name. After years of building her identity through countless characters, Jung Yi-rang has finally come into full bloom with Coupang Play's Sisters' Cafe. Her sharp Gyeongsang dialect, delivered by a Seoul native, her chemistry with Lee Su-ji that feels like real siblings, and her meticulous attention to every expression and breath all stood out.

The Best Female Variety Performer Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was a perfect response to that effort. The result was six votes out of seven. Jung Yi-rang's comedy, which seemed to go unnoticed, had in fact been seen by everyone.

"While working, I kept asking myself, 'Is this the right path?', 'Am I doing this right?', 'Am I doing well?' I had worries, doubts, and anxiety. But then I realized that someone was noticing the way I was making people laugh. It felt like they were leaving me proof that I was doing well, and I was so grateful."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

That is why this trophy means more than just an award. It was especially meaningful because it came from Sisters' Cafe, the project that brought her back into the public eye.

"Sisters' Cafe gave me a truly great opportunity. I always felt ignored, so I was grateful that they believed in me and gave me such a good chance. Even while filming, I kept wondering if this was right, and I don't know how much it weighed on me. But an award feels like someone patting you on the back and saying, 'You worked hard,' and repaying you for it. I can't even put that into words."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.07.31/

Lee Su-ji was right there beside her. The two women are often said to be like real sisters, and even in a moment of joy, they shared their feelings like family.

"Whenever something good happens to me, Su-ji looks into my eyes and gets teary. Once, when I played a grandmother in a commercial, she watched it in a movie theater and said, 'This makes me want to cry.' At the awards ceremony, we made eye contact, and she said, 'Unnie, you worked so hard, so you deserve it.' I started crying too. It felt like our hearts connected with a jolt."

A remark from Kim Won-hoon, who worked with her on SNL Korea, also stayed with her for a long time. Jung Yi-rang told him, half seriously and half jokingly, "Won-hoon, it's because of you. Thank you." His reply was unexpected.

"When we were wrapping up and leaving, Won-hoon said, 'No, noona, it's because of you.' Even that was deeply moving. Isn't his heart beautiful? He said that to a nobody like me, and it gave me strength and a lot of resolve."

It was also special to share the moment with Shin Dong-yup, whom she has long admired.

"He looked at me so warmly, with such kindness. I thanked him with my eyes too. He always gives me such good advice. He is a guide in my life, and someone I truly respect. Just being there with him was an honor."

Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during a visit to Sportschosun on Aug. 11. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.11/

In her most emotional moment, the first people she thought of were her two children. They are the source of her greatest strength in life, but also the ones who bring her the deepest ache of guilt.

When watching other award shows, the children would ask, "Doesn't Mom go to places like that?" So on the day of this ceremony, she even kept them from watching the live broadcast in case they were hurt if she did not win. She had also booked an overseas trip right after the ceremony, just in case she felt disappointed.

But then her name was called.

"I thought that good things would happen someday, but when my children said things like, 'Doesn't Mom go to places like that?' I really wanted to win an award. Not getting one made me feel wronged too... When my name was called, my children were the first thing I thought of. If I had known this would happen, I should have told them to watch it live. (Laughs) I was so grateful to be able to show them that Mom is doing well. In that brief moment, so many thoughts ran through my mind."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award, looks surprised. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

After watching the acceptance moment later, her children said they could not believe it and found it amazing. Jung Yi-rang proudly told them, "Mom won an award!" and then hurried into her room because she felt like crying.

The trophy now sits on a console table right by the entrance, where it is the first thing you see when you walk into the house. But Jung Yi-rang is already imagining a future where more awards will join it, and she plans to have a display cabinet built.

"Isn't it like, 'Wow, Blue Dragon!'? (Laughs) I want to clean it nicely, build a cabinet, and display it there. Right now, it sits on the console table where you see it as soon as you open the door. I want to line them up one by one."

Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during a visit to Sportschosun on Aug. 11. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.11/

The phrase "one by one" also carried a quiet ambition. This time she held the trophy as a variety performer, but Jung Yi-rang still has dreams she wants to achieve as an actress. She has even practiced an acceptance speech with her mother, imagining the day she might win an acting award.

"If I had the chance, I wanted to say, 'I am Jung Yi-rang, an actress who takes on whatever comes my way.' I wanted to ask people to cast me more. (Laughs) But I forgot and couldn't say it. I am Jung Yi-rang, an actress who takes on whatever comes my way. I really wanted to say that."

Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during a visit to Sportschosun on Aug. 11. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.11/

That longing ultimately came from the weight of the long years she had lived through. For a long time, Jung Yi-rang felt as if she were walking alone through a cave she could never escape. It was a bleak tunnel, where she could not tell whether there was an exit or even an end. At the end of it, Blue Dragon finally opened the door.

"Whenever I worked, I always felt so alone, like I was going through an invisible tunnel. I kept wondering, 'Will there be a way out?' Even when I wandered through the cave, there was no answer. Blue Dragon was the place that opened the door for me. It is an unforgettable benefactor. It felt like someone was tapping me on the shoulder and saying, 'You're doing well. You're the best. You really did great this time.' They poured gasoline on a dying ember and helped the fire burn again. It feels like a fence that opened the gate for me, or like a warm campfire."

Jung Yi-rang, who won the Best Female Variety Performer Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during a visit to Sportschosun on Aug. 11. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.11/

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.