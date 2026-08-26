"A 7 Million Won Sale Price" Yoon Seok-min Reveals a Lizard Worth as Much as a Luxury Handbag, Stuns Viewers

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Former baseball player Yoon Seok-min surprised viewers by revealing his extraordinary love for lizards.

On the August 25 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the newly joined "Untouchable" couple, Yoon Seok-min and Kim Soo-hyun, shared their daily life in their 11th year of marriage.

That day, Yoon Seok-min's unbelievable hobby was revealed.

He said he developed an interest in reptiles after his eldest son became interested in them, and within just a little over a year, he became a "lizard dad" caring for 50 lizards. Yoon Seok-min explained, "It started in 2025. My eldest son is very interested in reptiles. He said he wanted to raise one, so we visited a lizard shop, and that was the beginning of keeping one lizard. His interest kept growing, and now we are raising 50 lizards."

Inside the house were facilities ranging from a so-called "lizard apartment," divided into female, male, and baby sections, to a dedicated incubator and even a filming studio. In particular, he revealed that some of the lizards he keeps have sale prices comparable to those of high-end luxury handbags, shocking everyone.

He said, "I want to try selling lizards now. The sale price of my most cherished one is several million won per lizard. That's about the price of a decent luxury handbag. All of the lizards I keep have sale prices in the millions." He drew attention by adding that the sale price of his most beloved lizard, Kia, was a whopping 7 million won. Other lizards were also said to fetch 3 million to 4 million won, adding to the surprise.

Yoon Seok-min devoted great care to managing the lizards. In particular, he said he constantly monitors the temperature and humidity. His wife, Kim Soo-hyun, complained, "Last year alone, the air-conditioning bill for raising the lizards came to 700,000 to 800,000 won a month. So I don't even turn on the air conditioner in my room."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.