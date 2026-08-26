"The Child Was Crying..." Family of Broadcaster P Sparks Controversy Over Reversing Decision to Leave Plane, Causing a One-Hour Delay

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] The family of broadcaster P has sparked controversy after reportedly reversing their decision to disembark from a flight to Guam, delaying the plane by about an hour.

According to a report by a news outlet on the 24th, a flight from Incheon International Airport to Guam was delayed by about an hour after the family of a well-known broadcaster, P, changed their minds about getting off the plane and went through a baggage reprocessing procedure.

The flight had been scheduled to depart at 10:05 a.m. on the 23rd. P's family, who were seated in business class with their young child, reportedly decided to give up the trip and informed the airline that they wanted to get off after the child kept crying.

The airline then began removing the family's checked baggage from the aircraft.

However, once the child calmed down, the family said they wanted to board again. The baggage that had been taken off was then loaded back onto the plane. The outlet reported that the luggage was seen being unloaded from the aircraft and then reloaded about 33 minutes later.

As a result, the plane did not depart even after the scheduled departure time had passed, and about 200 passengers on board were left waiting for a long time. Some passengers also complained that the delay was not properly explained, not just that the flight was late.

P's family eventually arrived in Guam on the same flight. They were later reportedly seen at their accommodation there.

However, no official statement from P's side regarding the delay has been made public yet.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.