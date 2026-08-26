"Is Mourning a Brother Who Passed Away a Crime?" Byeon Ji-won Faces Malicious Comments Over Tribute to Late Byun Young-hoon

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress and senior model Byeon Ji-won has revealed that she has been targeted by malicious comments.

On the 25th, Byeon Ji-won posted, "Many people have expressed their condolences, said they were once fans, and wished the deceased peace. Some asked what my intention was in posting photos and writing these words. Some spoke very harshly. Others even said I should post more photos of my younger brother. There is no special reason. Thank you."

Earlier, Byeon Ji-won had posted a tribute ahead of the 33rd anniversary of her younger brother Byun Young-hoon's death, writing, "Young-hoon, you were 32. Can you see this? Can you hear this? So many people remember you and mourn you. These are words I could never say when you were alive, but you were truly wonderful. I did not know you had so many fans, even though your life was not a glamorous one. You are amazing. Rest well there. I love you, little brother." Many fans shared her sorrow and offered condolences, but some appeared to leave comments that crossed the line.

Meanwhile, actor Byun Young-hoon died on August 28, 1993, in a helicopter crash while filming the movie "Man Above Man." He was 31. The accident also claimed the lives of seven others, adding to the tragedy.

Byun Young-hoon made his debut in 1989 as part of the 13th open recruitment class of actors. He became known through dramas such as "Kingdom of Wrath" and "Balsam Under the Willow Tree."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.