"Is She Really 57?" Uhm Jung-hwa Turns Heads With Red Pants, Abs on Display...Even Joins a Dance Challenge With Junior Group KiiiKiii

Singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa drew attention after showing off styling that seemed impossible for a 57-year-old, along with her still-impressive dance skills.

On the 25th, Uhm Jung-hwa shared photos and videos on her social media, writing, "I met KiiiKiii. They are so cute. I love KiiiKiii's music."

In the photos, Uhm Jung-hwa was seen taking a mirror selfie before heading to meet the rookie girl group KiiiKiii, highlighting her distinctive fashion sense.

That day, she paired a sleeveless crop top with striking red track pants. Her toned abs, built through exercise, were slightly revealed between the top and pants, drawing attention.

She completed the look with a cute fur hat, colorful bracelets, and a luxury handbag, creating a style full of her own personality. Fans were impressed by how naturally she pulled off such bold clothing in her late 50s.

Uhm Jung-hwa also shared a clip of herself taking on KiiiKiii's new song, "Pop Off Pop Off," challenge with the group. She completed the challenge flawlessly and once again showed off her enduring dance skills.

Meanwhile, Uhm Jung-hwa has been meeting audiences through the film "OK Madam: Bon Voyage," which was released on the 12th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.