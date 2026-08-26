"Divorced" Lyn says, "I am still in a weakened physical and mental state, but I am standing on the path forward"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lyn said that although her heart has not fully recovered after her divorce, she is slowly moving forward.

On the 25th, Lyn posted a long message on her social networking service, sharing how she has been feeling lately.

Lyn honestly opened up about her recent state of mind, saying, "So it is not as if I chose several captions because I had something specific to say." She added, "At some point, I began to think that I was living a little numb, neither sad nor happy, and without much expectation or disappointment toward various people and things."

She continued, "Even on days like that, I come to my senses when I remember that there are people who kindly make me a good meal and lift my spirits. And every time I stand on stage and feel my heart contracting and expanding in a huge way, I think I am going through a meaningful time that I cannot afford to miss a single scene of." She then laughed and said, "I am always back and forth. In fact, 'I-eo-neun-jang-dan-sejin' is my full name."

In particular, Lyn directly addressed her current condition. She said, "Anyway, I am still in a weakened physical and mental state, but the good thing is that I am standing on the path forward, not the path backward." She added, "Even if no one else acknowledges it, if I say that is how I am, then that is how it is."

Lyn also expressed her gratitude to those who prepared food for her, saying, "When you keep bringing me delicious and healthy food like this, my energy gets really high. I shared it well with the staff."

She added, "I know very well how people feel when they give food as a gift. That is why I am even more grateful," showing appreciation for the warm gestures around her.

Meanwhile, Lyn divorced singer Lee Soo in August last year, after 11 years of marriage.

Lyn recently appeared with her mother on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," and her mother also spoke about how she felt when she first heard the news of her daughter's divorce.

At the time, her mother began by saying, "She suddenly came to me and said she was getting divorced." She added, "Even if divorce is common these days, a parent's heart is not like that. It would be better if she lived well, but sometimes there is nothing you can do." She then trailed off, saying, "I wondered how hard it must have been for her to do that," and Lyn reassured her by saying, "I will live even better."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.