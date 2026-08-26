"I Lost 12 kg in Three Months": Jeong Sun-hee Reflects on Her Emaciated Past... Lee Kyung-sil Says, "I Was Scared of What Might Happen"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee opened up about losing 12 kg in just three months during a difficult period, drawing renewed attention to a warm story about Lee Kyung-sil, who used to make sure she ate meals at the time.

On the afternoon of the 25th, the YouTube channel 'Rolling Thunder' released a video on 'Shin Yeo-seong' titled, 'Thank You for Holding On — The Real Stories the Sisters Kept Hidden Behind Their Laughter (Animal Farm Story, Myeong-su Crush Wrap-Up, Benefactor Lee Kyung-sil).' Jeong Sun-hee appeared as a guest that day and talked with Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun.

That day, Lee Kyung-sil drew attention by sharing a story about how she stayed by Jeong Sun-hee's side during a difficult time.

When Jeong Sun-hee was in very poor physical condition, Lee Kyung-sil and her husband made sure she ate. Lee said Jeong Sun-hee's condition had visibly worsened and that she was deeply worried, recalling, "Sun-hee was so weak, and I was really scared of what might happen to her back then."

Jeong Sun-hee also looked back on how thin she had become, confessing, "That was when I lost 12 kg in three months," which left viewers saddened.

Lee Kyung-sil tried to buy her a meal, but Jeong Sun-hee said, "I don't want to eat anything." After hearing that, Lee Kyung-sil told her, "Come on, get out here. Do you want to die? You have to live," and took her outside. She then ate with her husband and others, helping Jeong Sun-hee regain her strength.

Lee Kyung-sil was especially moved to tears as she recalled the moment Jeong Sun-hee returned to television. "The day she appeared on TV Animal Farm, I really cried in front of the television for the first time," Lee said. "I was happier than seeing some idol fill the whole screen."

At the end of the program, Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun warmly told Jeong Sun-hee, "Take good care of your health, and let's keep seeing each other for a long, long time." Jeong Sun-hee also expressed her gratitude to the two, bringing the broadcast to a heartwarming close.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.