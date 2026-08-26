Go Woo-ri May Give Birth Without Her Husband... Says, "Oh, I'm Screwed" After Hearing About His Business Trip

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Go Woo-ri, formerly of the girl group Rainbow, shared her honest feelings as an expectant mother after being startled by news that her husband may have to go on a business trip to the United States around her due date.

On the 25th, a video titled "My husband says he's going on a business trip on my due date... I heard it for the first time on our prenatal trip" was uploaded to Go Woo-ri's YouTube channel.

The video showed Go Woo-ri on a prenatal trip to Guam with her husband ahead of childbirth.

During the trip, Go Woo-ri heard an unexpected story from her husband. He said he might have to travel to the United States around her due date.

Go Woo-ri told her husband that her due date was either "the first week of October or the second week," and he cautiously asked, "I may have to go to the United States then, so would that be a bit awkward?"

Go Woo-ri looked flustered and said, "What do you mean you're going on a business trip on my due date?" She added, "Even if it's before then, you won't be there," and lamented, "Oh, I'm screwed."

She later said, "He has to go and come back while I'm at the postpartum care center. It might be better if I'm there alone."

Go Woo-ri also said she understands her husband's frequent business trips. She recalled, "The thing I was worried about happened," and added, "Even when we were dating, he had so many business trips that we really only went on one or two dates a month. I thought he must be an incredibly busy person."

She continued, "I like men who work hard and have that kind of charm, so I'm pretty understanding when it comes to things he can't help because of work."

"This is the time to work hard and make money, even for the baby," she said calmly. "There will be times when I have to take care of the baby on my own, but what can we do? That's just how it has to be then. I understand."

Still, she admitted at the end, "Even though I say that, I'm honestly scared," and added, "I wonder if I'll do well," revealing the candid feelings of an expectant mother preparing for childbirth.

Meanwhile, Go Woo-ri married a businessman five years her senior in 2022. She is currently pregnant.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.