Lee Yong-sik’s Family Spotted on a Guam Trip... ‘Happy’ as He Holds His Lookalike Granddaughter and Enjoys the Water

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Lee Soo-min, the daughter of comedian Lee Yong-sik, shared an update from her trip to Guam.

On the 25th, Lee Soo-min posted photos from Guam on her social networking service.

The photos showed Lee Soo-min’s family spending a relaxed time at a well-known resort in Guam. In particular, Lee Yong-sik drew attention as he enjoyed swimming while holding his granddaughter close, showing his affectionate side as a grandfather.

Lee Yong-sik’s bright smile as he held his granddaughter in his arms reflected his deep affection for her.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-min married trot singer Won Hyuk in 2024 and welcomed a daughter last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.