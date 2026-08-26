Kim Ji-young Reveals Her 19-Year-Old Handsome Son, Who Looks Just Like Nam Sung-jin... The Family's Acting DNA Is Unmistakable

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Ji-young has revealed her handsome son.

On the 25th, Kim Ji-young posted photos on her social media along with the caption, "Helping my son, who is preparing for college entrance exams, relieve stress!!... Actually, I was the one who ran around more, lol."

The photos showed Kim Ji-young attending a BigBang concert with her son. He drew attention for his striking resemblance to his father, Nam Sung-jin, more than to his mother. With his sharp features, he gave off the aura of an actor.

He previously appeared on MBN's "Modern Family" in 2019, and even then he attracted attention for his handsome looks, which were said to resemble actor Gang Dong-won.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married actor Nam Sung-jin, the son of the late actors Nam Il-woo and Kim Yong-rim, in 2004. The couple welcomed their son in 2008.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.