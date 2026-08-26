Jeon Won-joo Faces Health Rumors After Entire Production Team Steps Down... "It Was Just a Contract Ending," Further Clarification

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] The production team behind actress Jeon Won-joo's YouTube channel has spoken out again amid a wave of speculation over the entire staff's departure. As the sudden farewell notice even fueled rumors about Jeon Won-joo's health, the team drew a clear line, saying it was "just a contract ending" and denying any possibility that the channel would be shut down.

The production team for the YouTube channel 'Jeon Won-joo_Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' recently left an additional comment on the existing notice, saying, "We ended with a message of thanks and an update, but it seems our explanation was a little lacking." They added, "This is simply a matter of a contract ending between the production team and the agency," and said, "Ms. Jeon Won-joo is in good health, and the channel will be reorganized by the agency and relaunched later." They also asked viewers to continue showing interest and support for the newly revamped channel.

Earlier, on the 24th, the team announced that the staff members who had handled content production and channel operations since its launch would no longer be producing 'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong.' They thanked Jeon Won-joo and subscribers for the fun and happy times they shared, but at the time they did not give specific details about the reason for stepping down or the future operating plan.

The sudden farewell notice prompted a flood of concern from subscribers. Since Jeon Won-joo had recently revealed on a broadcast that she had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, some speculated that the staff change might be related to health issues. Others asked whether the channel itself would be discontinued or whether a new production team would continue running it.

In response, the production team issued further clarification, saying the contract had simply ended, Jeon Won-joo's health was not an issue, and the channel would resume after being reorganized. Jeon Won-joo's agency had also previously denied rumors of health problems, saying the channel was in the process of being revamped.

The channel 'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' has been planned and produced by Studio Hexa. Founded in March 2024 by former entertainment producer Um Jin-seok, the content company helped drive the channel's rapid growth by showcasing Jeon Won-joo's home and financial tips, while also introducing unusual topics such as blind dates and cosmetic surgery estimates.

Producer Um Jin-seok has directed a range of programs, including the car entertainment show 'The Bunker Season 8,' the rural-life series 'The Sound of Eating Grass,' the talk show 'Goblin That Steals Wisdom,' and 'Brother Ramyeon,' which featured Kang Ho-dong and Lee Seung-gi. More recently, he presented the Lifetime and History Channel variety show 'Trial and Error: Spear and Shield.'

'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' surpassed 110,000 subscribers in less than a year after launch, and its cumulative views also topped 73 million. The warm chemistry between Jeon Won-joo and the production team was seen as one of the channel's biggest draws, so many viewers have expressed regret over the departure of the original staff.

Meanwhile, Jeon Won-joo is preparing to relaunch the channel with a new production team.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.