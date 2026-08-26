BTS Takes Over Closed-Off France, Earns 10th Single Gold Certification

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BTS has once again proven its global popularity.

BTS earned a gold certification in the singles category from the Syndicat National de l'Édition Phonographique (SNEP) on the 20th for the title track "Swim" from its fifth full-length album, "Arirang."

SNEP awards gold certification to songs that surpass 15 million streams, after converting streaming, downloads, and physical album sales into a unified measure. With this latest recognition, BTS now holds 10 gold-certified singles in total, following "Dynamite," "Butter," "Boy With Luv," and "FAKE LOVE." The achievement came just five months after release. It is the second-fastest pace ever for a K-pop act, after "Dynamite," which reached gold certification in about three months.

"Arirang" also received gold certification just six days after release and later added a platinum certification after selling more than 100,000 copies in about a month. Compared with earlier albums such as "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Proof," which received the same certification after roughly one year and two months, this shows that BTS's influence in France has grown even stronger.

What makes the group's success in France especially notable is the market itself.

France is the third-largest music market in Europe, after the United Kingdom and Germany. But it is also a highly closed market, marked by strong pride in domestic music and strict quota rules. Under a law enacted in 1994, all radio stations must fill at least 35 to 40 percent of their daily music airtime with French-language songs, and half of that must be by new artists or new releases. Radio is a key channel for building mass appeal and driving streaming success, which means songs in English or Korean are legally limited in how much airtime they can receive.

In such a market, a K-pop artist's English-language song being streamed more than 15 million times means BTS has broken through France's high barriers to entry.

Of course, many K-pop artists have recently been receiving gold certifications outside of BTS as well, but most of them are for albums, not singles. Album sales are driven by the purchasing power of core fandoms, while singles require repeated listening not only from fans but also from the general public on streaming platforms. BTS, however, has earned its 10th gold certification through streaming alone, and did so in just five months. In other words, BTS has established itself as a mainstream artist in France as well.

BTS continues to enjoy long-running success on the Billboard chart in the United States and is currently on its world tour, "Arirang."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.