Lim Young-woong Teases New Album Himself... What Does the Hand Acting Mean?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Lim Young-woong has revealed a spoiler for the track list of his new album.

On the 26th, Lim Young-woong posted a track-list spoiler video for "IM HERO 10" on his official social media accounts. The video features his hand acting using a variety of props, including colorful confetti, a phone keypad, cupcakes, pens, and paper. It is fun to guess which song titles his graceful gestures are hinting at.

"IM HERO 10" will be released at 6 p.m. on September 8. Lim Young-woong has repeatedly dominated major domestic music charts with each album release, and another chart sweep is now expected.

Ahead of the album release, Lim Young-woong will hold a solo concert, "IM HERO – THE STADIUM," at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Gyeonggi Province from September 4 to 6. The show sold out completely as soon as tickets went on sale, underscoring his immense popularity.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.